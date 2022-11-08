FISH CREEK — The Powerball jackpot is currently estimated at a jawdropping 1.9 billion dollars. This is the largest jackpot in history.

With no winners since the beginning of August, more Wisconsinites continue to test their luck, hoping they're the lucky one in 292 million possible combination of numbers to take home the biggest lottery payday ever.

The biggest prize ever won in Wisconsin was 768 million dollars in 2019.

"There have been 19 Powerball jackpot winners from Wisconsin, and there's been one Mega Millions jackpot winner," Shannon Ward, Wisconsin Lottery Marketing Communications Supervisor, said.

Ward said as the prize goes up, more people are playing.

"For Saturday's drawing, there was over 10 million dollars in Powerball ticket sales in Wisconsin," Ward said.

A prize as big as 1.9 billion dollars means there's lots of ways to spend that money if you're the lucky winner.

One obvious option for a lot of people is buying a house, and you can finally afford the most expensive property for sale in Northeastern Wisconsin.

The largest waterfront parcel in Door County, and maybe even one of the largest in the state of Wisconsin, can be all yours for 9.5 million dollars of the jackpot.

Diane Taillon, with Arbor Crowne Properties, is the broker for the property. She said the perks of having a property like this is the "exceptional amount of privacy" provided.

"You have 805 feet of frontage, 7.5 acres of land, a main house, a guest house, this boat house and a tennis court," Taillon said.

Ward says at the end of the day, whether you win big or try your chances on the next lottery, it's important to be responsible.

"We all think it would be nice to win, and we definitely have a wishlist of things we would do if we win, but we do encourage responsible gaming," Ward said.

