The best places to live in Wisconsin: Kohler takes the top spot

Kohler is reportedly the best place to live in Wisconsin. That's according to a new report from Niche, a website that finds the best places to work, live or go to school around the country.

After Sheboygan County's Kohler, Brookfield came in at number two, followed by Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, and Mequon. Whitefish Bay held the top spot for the last two years.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other sources, including resident reviews. Among many factors, it looks at affordability, the housing market, neighborhood diversity, public schools, and walkability.

Nationally, Niche found the best places to live in the country are in the Philadelphia area. The other locations include Arlington, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida.

Below is the list of the 2023 best places to live in Wisconsin, according to Niche:

