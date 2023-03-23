Watch Now
The best places to live in Wisconsin: Kohler takes the top spot

Nationally, Niche found the best places to live in the country are in the Philadelphia area. The other locations include Arlington, Virginia, and Tampa, Florida.
Kohler is reportedly the best place to live in Wisconsin. That's according to a new report from Niche, a website that finds the best places to work, live or go to school around the country.
After Sheboygan County's Kohler, Brookfield came in at number two, followed by Shorewood, Whitefish Bay, and Mequon. Whitefish Bay held the top spot for the last two years.

According to the Milwaukee Business Journal, Niche uses data from the U.S. Census Bureau, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other sources, including resident reviews. Among many factors, it looks at affordability, the housing market, neighborhood diversity, public schools, and walkability.

Below is the list of the 2023 best places to live in Wisconsin, according to Niche:

  1. Kohler
  2. Brookfield
  3. Shorewood
  4. Whitefish Bay
  5. Mequon
  6. Elm Grove
  7. Thiensville
  8. River Hills
  9. Fox Point
  10. Middleton 
  11. Bayside
  12. Glendale
  13. Shorewood Hills
  14. Nashotah
  15. Wauwatosa
  16. Cedarburg
  17. Wind Point
  18. Madison
  19. Sussex
  20. Juneau Town

