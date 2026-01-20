The Bassball Cages officially opens in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A new indoor sports facility in Green Bay is giving athletes of all ages a place to swing, train, and have fun — no professional experience required.

The Bassball Cages officially opened to the public earlier this month following a soft launch at the end of November. The facility features ten batting cages that can be reconfigured into a full field, accommodating both baseball and softball players.

General Manager Jace Baumann says the space is designed for everyone, from seasoned athletes preparing for the upcoming season to families looking for an active way to spend time indoors during Wisconsin’s frigid winters.

“Right now, I think the biggest thing is just getting the word out,” Baumann said. “We’re ready for anyone trying to train for the season.”

The Bassball Cages is also home to a growing pro shop and offers a variety of training packages tailored to different skill levels and needs. With temperatures outside often dipping below freezing, Baumann says the indoor facility provides a comfortable, weather-proof environment to keep players active year-round.

For hours, rates, and additional information, just click here.