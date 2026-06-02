The Abbey in De Pere announces closure after 52 years

DE PERE (NBC 26) — After 52 years serving generations of customers, The Abbey Bar in De Pere is preparing to close its doors.

The announcement came in a social media post from owner Al Wiegert, who said the restaurant has been more than just a business since it opened in 1974.

"The Abbey Bar has never been just a local bar and restaurant in De Pere. It has been a home, a gathering place, and a constant thread running through generations of family, friends, and St. Norbert College neighbors," Wiegert wrote.

Wiegert said he was 9 years old when The Abbey opened and took over the business in 1990 after his father, Al, and his business partner, Steve Harrison, entrusted him with the restaurant.

Valerie Juarez

In his farewell message, Wiegert thanked employees, family members, and loyal customers for supporting The Abbey through decades of operation, including several recessions and the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said customers came not only for the food and drinks, but also for the friendships, relationships, and memories made inside the restaurant's walls.

At 60 years old, Wiegert said he is grateful to be stepping away on his own terms and is looking forward to what comes next.

A farewell celebration is planned for June 12 and 13. A final closing date has not yet been announced, but is expected shortly.

Wiegert said everything inside The Abbey will be auctioned online, with details to be released later.