Tend & Table connects Wisconsin families with fresh local food while supporting small farms

NEAR CHILTON (NBC 26) — A new Wisconsin food subscription service is making it easier for families to enjoy fresh, locally grown products — while giving small farmers a big boost.

The Tend & Table program, launched by the farmer-led Wisconsin Food Hub Cooperative, brings farm-to-box produce, pasture-raised meats, dairy, and pantry goods directly to neighborhood families from more than 100 small farms across the state. Participating farms include Smiling Dog Orchard in Chilton, co-owned by Bob Jorstad.

"Oh, it's a great feeling," Jorstad said about seeing his products go straight to local consumers. The initiative comes at a critical time for farmers. Wisconsin lost $3.6 million in institutional food contracts that once funded purchases from local farms. These cuts impacted more than 100 farmers statewide.

"We had 108 farmers who had some federal funding cuts this year, and now we're trying to incorporate them into our boxes," said Kendra Forseth, program lead for Tend & Table. Farms from every corner of Wisconsin contribute to curated boxes available weekly or monthly. Pick-up hubs are located across the state, with offerings that change depending on seasonal availability.

"They've got a bunch of different products from the north to the south, to the east and the west, and we're able to pull a little bit from all of them to include them in our boxes every week," Forseth explained.

The program was inspired in part by the Local Food Purchase Assistance Program (LFPA), which previously provided federal funding to buy food directly from local farmers for families in need. That funding was cut, and it remains uncertain whether it will return next year.

Beyond connecting farmers to customers, Tend & Table also helps address food insecurity. A portion of each sale is donated to local food pantries, and customers can buy boxes specifically to be donated to families in need.

"A big part of this program is getting that produce to places where they might not be able to get it," Forseth said.

Boxes start at around $32 and provide enough seasonal produce for five to seven people, with optional additions like meats and dairy products.

"It works very well for being a small farmer to have a place where you can go and sell some of your products," Jorstad noted.

Forseth said delivery options are expected to be added in the future.

For more information about Tend & Table, you can click here.