Tenant fights landlord, now in jail on referred attempted homicide charge

FOND DU LAC COUNTY (NBC 26) — A tenant who got into a fight with his landlord is now in jail on a referred attempted homicide charge.

The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said in a news release Friday they got a 911 call Tuesday afternoon from a man saying he and his landlord got into a fight at an address in the town of Auburn, and that the landlord was having trouble breathing.

Deputies say they found the landlord, 39, had life-threatening injuries and was eventually flown to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee.

Authorities determined the initial caller, who is also 39, caused the landlord's injuries and was taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail.

"The victim has significant head and brain injuries and is currently medically sedated as the injuries continue to be life-threatening," the sheriff's office said in the release.

Deputies say they're referring a first-degree attempted homicide charge against the tenant.

Names are not being released at this time, but deputies say if the tenant is charged, additional details will be released in a criminal complaint.