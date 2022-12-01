Ten people charged in multi-state, million-dollar meth, fentanyl bust

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Ten people, including one from Michigan, are facing criminal charges in Fond du Lac County following a multi-state drug bust that included a large amount of meth worth about $1 million. Authorities said they also seized large amounts of fentanyl.

"The fentanyl seized was enough to kill every resident of Fond du Lac County, which has an approximate population of 104,000," said Fond du Lac County District Attorney Eric Toney.

“The allegations involve the historical delivery and distribution of over 100 pounds of methamphetamine in 2022 with an approximate street value exceeding $1 million dollars and the early stages of fentanyl distribution in Fond du Lac County," District Attorney Toney said in a statement. "Approximately 3.25 pounds of methamphetamine and 280 grams of fentanyl were seized during the investigation."

The criminal charge the 10 defendants are facing includes conspiracy to manufacture or deliver more than 50 grams of methamphetamine, a Class C Felony punishable by up to 40 years of imprisonment, and a fine of up to $100,000.

Three of the suspects are not in custody and authorities are asking for the public's help in finding them. They are Jason Norton, Dalton Wojkiewicz and Anthony Tynan.

NBC 26 Authorities are searching for three suspects in connection to a drug bust in Fond du Lac. Left to right: Jason Norton, Anthony Tynan, Dalton Wojkiewicz.

The bust came as part of an investigation that began in early 2022. The joint investigation is being conducted by the City of Fond du Lac Police Department, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Drug Unit, and Drug Enforcement Administration.

The cases are being prosecuted by Toney and Assistant District Attorney Wesley Kottke.