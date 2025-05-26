Ten arrested in Marinette County drug trafficking bust

MARINETTE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Ten people were arrested following an investigation into a methamphetamine drug trafficking organization in Marinette County, according to the sheriff's office.

Deputies say the investigation began in February and several individuals were identified with alleged involvement in the sale and distribution of methamphetamine.

Deputies say between April 30 and May 2, seven search warrants were executed in connection to the case, resulting in the seizing of 413.53 grams of methamphetamine, two firearms, THC, fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, and $3,547.

Ten individuals were arrested in connection to the investigation: Gabriel J. Kurek 48, of Peshtigo, Bruce A. Cassady, 45, of Lena, Johnathan L. Block, 49, of Pound, John R. Hager, 33, of Grover, Crystal S. Barthel 33, of Antigo, Scott M. Klatt, 47, of Menominee (MI), Maya E. Lindsay, 23, of Marinette, Hunter L. Shehow, 23, of Peshtigo, Maggie M. Throm, 24, of Menominee (MI) and Nickolas J. Wood, 27, of Marinette.