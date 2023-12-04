Teens taken into custody for shooting at Manitowoc apartments

MANITOWOC (NBC 26) — Two teenagers are in custody after shots were fired at an apartment complex Sunday night in Manitowoc.

Police responded to the 1700 block of Meadowbrook Drive.

It was originally reported an unoccupied vehicle was hit, but police quickly learned an apartment complex was hit, and nobody was hurt.

Officers arrived and learned the identity of the suspect and an additional accomplice.

It was also confirmed the residents were in their apartments when they heard the bullets come into their homes.

Fortunately, none of the apartment residents were injured from multiple rounds that were fired.

The suspects were identified as a 17-year-old and a 16-year-old, both from Two Rivers.

The location of the suspects was conveyed to the Police Department and the two surrendered to officers in the 1100 block of Memorial Dr in Manitowoc.

The gun was recovered at that location and determined to be stolen.

The 17-year-old male was held at the Manitowoc County Jail on 12 counts of Endangering Safety by Use of a Dangerous Weapon, 2 counts of 1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, 6 counts of Criminal Damage to Property, 1 count of Possession of a Dangerous Weapon by a Minor, 1 count of Receiving Stolen Property, 1 count of Disorderly Conduct, 2 counts of Felony Bail Jumping and 1 count of Misdemeanor Bail Jumping.