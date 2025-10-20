Teenager dies in Oconto Falls roll-over crash

OCONTO FALLS (NBC 26) — A teenager is dead after a crash in Oconto Falls Friday night.

At approximately 10:16 p.m., the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Dispatch Center received a report of a one-vehicle rollover crash with injuries on County Highway B, south of Busy Nook Road in the Town of Oconto Falls.

Deputies and other first responders arrived on scene and found a black passenger car on its side in the east ditch, heavily damaged from the crash.

A preliminary investigation determined the vehicle was traveling north on County Highway B when it struck a deer. The impact caused the driver to lose control, and the car overturned multiple times before coming to stop. The 18-year-old driver, from Suring, Wis., was thrown from the vehicle.

The driver was taken to a hospital in Green Bay, where he later died from injuries he experienced in the crash.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office are continuing to investigate the incident. No additional information is being released at this time.

Assisting agencies included the Oconto Falls Fire Department, Oconto Falls Ambulance Service, and the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the family as they deal with the loss of a loved one,” said Sheriff Todd Skarban in a statement.