Teenage driver killed in Marinette County crash

TOWN OF PORTERFIELD (NBC 26) — A crash in the Town of Porterfield on Wednesday evening claimed the life of an 18-year-old woman, according to the Marinette County Sheriff's Office in a news release.

Deputies say that just before 6 p.m. they received reports of a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 180, south of Nettleton Road.

According to the release, a car operated by Jacob Lebick, 39, of Marinette, was traveling south on the highway when he crossed the center line and collided with a car driven by Alise LaPierre, 18, of Marinette.

LaPierre did not survive injuries, sheriffs say. The crash remains under investigation.

