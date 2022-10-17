Teen driver dies after rollover crash in Shawano County

SHAWANO COUNTY (NBC 26) — A 16-year-old boy from the Bowler area died after he was injured in a rollover crash over the weekend.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office said officers responded at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday to a rollover crash near Mill Road and Stony Curve Road in the town of Bartelme.

The sheriff's office said officers found the driver trapped in the overturned vehicle, which had crashed overnight. The driver was unable to call 911, and due to the steep incline of the ditch, other drivers passing by did not see the vehicle.

Officers got the driver out of the vehicle and took him to the hospital. The sheriff's office said the driver later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

At this time, the name of the driver is not being released pending further family notification, and no further details are being released, as the crash remains under investigation.