Teen dies of injuries from Shawano County ATV crash

SHAWANO COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy who was injured in an ATV accident has died of his injuries.

According to a press release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, the The Shawano County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death Thursday evening.

According to the Sheriff's Office the ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak Rd., near Wittenberg, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Because the victim is a minor they will not be releasing any further information, including the name of the victim.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy has remained in contact with the Wittenberg School District which will continue to have resources in place for their staff and students.

