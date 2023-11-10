Watch Now
Teen dies of injuries from Shawano County ATV crash

A 13 year old boy has died of injuries he suffered in an ATV crash.
NBC 26 Staff
The 13-year-old boy involved in an ATV crash at this intersection succumbed to his injuries. The Shawano County Coroner’s Office was notified of this earlier this evening.<br/>
Posted at 12:23 AM, Nov 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-10 01:23:31-05

SHAWANO COUNTY — A 13-year-old boy who was injured in an ATV accident has died of his injuries.

According to a press release from the Shawano County Sheriff's Office, the The Shawano County Coroner’s Office was notified of the death Thursday evening.

According to the Sheriff's Office the ATV crash was reported on Nightingale Rd. near Oak Rd., near Wittenberg, just after 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Because the victim is a minor they will not be releasing any further information, including the name of the victim.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office school resource deputy has remained in contact with the Wittenberg School District which will continue to have resources in place for their staff and students.

