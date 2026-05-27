Teacher charged after alleged relationship with student in Fox Valley

MENASHA (NBC 26) — A Menasha woman is facing multiple felony charges after police say she had an inappropriate relationship with a student connected to a Fox Valley school.

According to the Menasha Police Department, officers began investigating allegations involving a teacher from Fundamentals School in Grand Chute and a student. Police say the teacher was not employed by the Menasha Joint School District.

Investigators later arrested 31-year-old Keisha L. Stuart of Menasha.

The Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office has charged Stuart with exposing a child to harmful material, second-degree sexual assault of a child, and sexual misconduct by school staff or volunteer.

According to a criminal complaint, the school’s owner found a letter written by Stuart to a 14‑year‑old student and called authorities, saying they felt the letter was “weird.” When officers spoke to the alleged victim, the student said they had been to the teacher’s home several times and allegedly engaged in sexual acts.

Police say the investigation remains active and sensitive, and no additional details are being released at this time.

Stuart is being held on a $40,000 cash bond and is due back in court June 4.