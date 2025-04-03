Tax season stress? Wisconsin’s new FREE filing tool saves time, money, and gets your refund faster!

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — With less than two weeks left in tax season, you might be feeling the pressure to get your paperwork in order. But this year, there’s a brand-new, free option that could make filing your taxes easier, faster, and stress-free.

For the first time, Wisconsin residents can use the IRS Direct File, a free online filing system. This tool allows you to file your federal taxes without spending a dime—and it’s now linked to WIS Tax for state filings too.

How It Works:

1. Visit IRS.gov/DirectFile: Go to the IRS website and use the eligibility checker to see if you qualify.

2. Start the Process: Once you confirm you’re eligible, begin the filing process by following the simple, guided steps.

3. Submit Your Return: The system will automatically transfer your federal tax data, so you don’t have to re-enter information. Just answer a few state-specific questions and submit.

You can finish the entire filing process in less than 30 minutes, and it’s completely free.

New This Year for Wisconsin Taxpayers, Direct File is now linked to WIS Tax, making the process even easier for your state return.

No Re-entering Information: When you transfer your federal data to WIS Tax, you don’t need to re-enter your W-2s or 1099s. Just import, file, and finish.

The average time to complete a Wisconsin state return after using Direct File is under 15 minutes.

It's An Easy Process:

1. Log into your WIS Tax account (or create one)

2. Import your federal return data

3. Answer a few Wisconsin-specific questions

4. Submit

Ready to File?

Go to IRS.gov/DirectFile and use the eligibility checker, start the filing process by following the steps, submit your return and get your refund faster.

