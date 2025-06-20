Tattoo Fest brings artists and enthusiasts together in Green Bay

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — More than 140 tattoo artists and vendors have gathered at the KI Convention Center for Tattoo Fest Green Bay, celebrating the art and culture of tattooing.

The event features artists from around the region, including many local Wisconsin tattooists.

"Why does anybody want to get a tattoo? It's all about self-expression," Hurley said.

For attendees like Daniel Kump, who was getting his first tattoo at the event, the experience is deeply personal.

"For me, it means getting something that I enjoy pretty much and will always remember," Kump said.

Kump's tattoo holds special meaning, drawing inspiration from music that has supported him through difficult times.

"The one I'm getting now is from Silverstein's album When Broken is Easily Fixed. It was released in 2001. They've helped me through a lot of hard times," Kump said.

Tattoo artists at the event find fulfillment in the connections they make with clients.

"I love most things about tattooing, but I like that I get to do something for somebody else that they: One, get to carry with them forever, and Two, I like connecting with people and tattoos are a great way to connect with other people," said Julia Kobasic from Main Street Electric Tattoo Company in Marinette, Wisconsin.

The festival offers attendees the opportunity to browse artists' portfolios in person, watch live tattooing, and participate in competitions.

"You can walk around the convention center, you can see the different tattoo artists, and I always like to say you can be a face in the crowd until you don't want to be," Hurley said.

Visitors can find artists whose style resonates with them by looking through flash designs and pre-drawn artwork. The event also features competitions where people can showcase their tattoos and potentially win trophies.

"It just creates that community that's impossible to find anywhere else," Hurley said.

According to Hurley, tattoos create instant connections between people who share similar interests.

"It's a way to connect with people. If you get a Packers tattoo and you see somebody else with a Packers tattoo, you have that instant connection. There's no him-hawing around, you know, am I gonna be friends with these people because you're out there being your truest, most authentic self, whatever that means to you," Hurley said.

The festival runs Friday from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

One of the event's more lighthearted competitions is the "Worst Tattoo" contest, scheduled for Saturday at 5 p.m.

"If you have a bad tattoo that you got in a previous life or from a bad decision, you can come and show it off," Hurley said.

