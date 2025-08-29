Tariffs and inflation collide with Wisconsin's real estate market—Here's what's happening

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Home prices are on the rise in Brown County, Wisconsin. Inventory remains tight, and demand continues to be strong—especially in neighborhoods like Ledgeview and Lawrence, where houses are selling almost as fast as they’re built.

Key Market Trends

Listings Up: Across the state, total listings have increased about 7% compared to last year.

Prices Climbing: Wisconsin’s median home price is up 4.5%, now averaging around $322,500.

Competition Fierce: Homes under $500,000 in Northeast Wisconsin are seeing intense competition among buyers.

What Realtors Are Seeing

Realtor Alex Young notes:

“Most buyers are facing tough competition for homes under half a million dollars throughout Northeast Wisconsin. Affordability hasn’t really improved, and mortgage rates remain elevated, putting pressure on buyers.”

How Builders Are Adapting

Home builder Paul Vande Hei explains:

“It’s not going to get any cheaper. Material and labor costs are up—tariffs play a role, but it hasn’t stopped production. While some projects, like adding a deck, are scaled back or postponed to protect margins, there’s still strong demand for new homes. The houses we’re building today are much more efficient than older ones.”

Bottleneck for Move-Up Buyers

Buyers hoping to move into homes around $300,000 are finding fewer options. According to Alex Young, many first-time sellers are struggling to find their next home, creating a bottleneck—for those seeking step-up homes, competition is especially intense.

Community Support Is Growing

Organizations like NeighborWorks are seeing more families reach out for resources and guidance.

NeighborWorks Homeownership Director Marina Delbecchi shares:

“Prices are climbing faster than incomes, and the affordability gap is widening. More people are seeking buyer education and support.”

If you're interested in moving or buying a new home, Neighborworks does have resources that can help.