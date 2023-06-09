Watch Now
Swan paddle boats coming to Algoma

There's a new option for families to enjoy the beautiful northeast Wisconsin scenery and weather this season.
Eric O'Neil
The swans of Algoma will officially be available for rent after this weekend.
Posted at 4:00 AM, Jun 09, 2023
ALGOMA (NBC 26) — There's a new kind of bird getting attention in one part of northeast Wisconsin.

Bay Shore Outfitters is hosting a christening ceremony Saturday at 11 a.m. for their swan paddle boats.

Rental season is officially open across much of the region, and people are enjoying more time outside on bikes, boats and these giant swans.

Swans of Algoma will be available to rent after June 10.

People will soon be able paddle these swan boats on the Ahnapee River after a champagne christening on Saturday. People in the community have already had the opportunity to try them out, and they say they're a lot of fun and get all sorts of attention.

The owners at Bay Shore Outfitters have been offering kayaks and canoes for the water, but this is the first time renting the swans, and they're excited about it.

"Oh, it's an amazing feeling. We came down here three years ago, and opened up our store in Algoma, because we think this is an amazing community. It has a river running through it. It has a beautiful sand beach on the lake, and to offer something that enhances this community, it's awesome," Bay Shore Outfitters co-owner Mark Schuster said.

These big birds fit about four adults or two adults and three kids.

Each swan paddle boat has five seats.

Bay Shore owners say the biggest thing to remember when you're renting one of their paddle boats, canoes or kayaks is to wear your sunscreen so you don't get burned.

Again, Saturday's christening ceremony is set for 11 a.m. at 87 2nd Street in Algoma.

