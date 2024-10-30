SUV driver crashes into squad car

The Outagamie County Sheriff's Office says Deputy Brent Baxter was stopped on the side side of the road in Buchanan Tuesday around 1 A.M., trying to remove a deer carcass when his squad car was struck by an SUV.

Deputy Baxter was not in the squad car when it was hit, and he moved out of the way to avoid getting hit.

The squad car was parked on the side of the road with its lights on when it was struck by an SUV driven by 35-year-old Christopher L. Kitchenakow. The crash sent the squad car 75 feet down the road. Kitchenakow tried running away, but he was taken into custody and arrested for a third offense OWI.

The incident happened on County Road CE near County Highway N in the Town of Buchanan.

The sheriff's office says they are very thankful Deputy Baxter was not hurt, but they add the squad car is a total loss.