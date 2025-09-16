SUV crashes into home in Fond du Lac County; alcohol believed to be a factor

TOWNSHIP OF AUBURN (NBC 26) — Alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor in an SUV crashing into a home on early Tuesday morning in Fond du Lac County, according to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say they responded to a vehicle crash involving a residence at the W1600 block of Christy Lane in the Township of Auburn just after 1 a.m. of Tuesday.

An SUV was located in the front yard of a house, and the house showed significant structural damage to its front.

Investigators believe the SUV was heading east on Christy Lane and continued down a private driveway, striking the front of the home. The driver and only occupant of the vehicle, a 32-year-old woman from Campbellsport, was not wearing a seat belt and sustained minor injuries.

Deputies say alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor, and the driver was taken into custody on suspicion of operating while intoxicated causing injury.

At the time of the crash, two people were inside the home. One person, who was asleep in the bedroom that sustained direct impact, suffered minor injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment. The other resident was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation, deputies say.