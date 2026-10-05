Suspected Hit-and-Run Leaves Man Dead in St. Croix County; New Richmond Woman Arrested

HUDSON TOWNSHIP (NBC 26) — Authorities in St. Croix County are investigating a deadly crash after an unidentified man was found lying in the roadway early Sunday morning, and a New Richmond woman was later taken into custody.

According to the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call around 4:13 a.m. Sunday reporting a person lying in the roadway in the 500 block of County Highway N in the Town of Hudson. Investigators believe the man may have been hit by a vehicle.

Emergency responders attempted lifesaving measures, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials said they have not yet been able to identify him.

Evidence left behind at the crash scene led deputies to a home in the City of New Richmond, where they identified the driver as 20-year-old Angelica M. Altena of New Richmond. Altena was not hurt and was taken into custody. Formal charges are expected later Monday.

The death marks the fourth traffic fatality recorded in St. Croix County in 2026.

The investigation remains ongoing.