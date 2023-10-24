Suspect shot and killed on middle school roof while students were inside

GERMANTOWN (NBC 26) — The Wisconsin Department of Justice says one person is dead following a shooting on the roof of a middle school in Germantown. That's south of Fond du Lac.

The DOJ says shortly after 6:30 p.m. Monday, officers got a call of a person acting erratically in the parking lot of Kennedy Middle School.

The DOJ says when officers got to the scene, the person climbed onto the roof of the school, and two officers started chasing them.

The DOJ says the person shot at officers, and police shot back.

The DOJ says the suspect died on scene, but nobody else was hurt.

There is no danger to the public, and the officers involved in the shooting have been place don administrative leave.

Authorities say at the time of the incident there were 50 to 70 students inside the school.

