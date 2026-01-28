Suspect pleads not guilty in Oneida child neglect case

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Walter Goodman, one of the four people facing felony counts of chronic neglect of a child in Outagamie County, pleaded not guilty to all counts on Wednesday.

Goodman was scheduled for an arraignment hearing on Wednesday morning, where the defendant entered not guilty pleas for all five felony charges of chronic neglect of a child (consequence is great bodily harm).

A pre-trial conference was set for March 19.

Goodman’s charges come after a severely malnourished 14-year-old girl was hospitalized last August, weighing just 35 pounds and suffering from organ failure. Investigators say the girl was locked in a room in Oneida and denied care for years before she was found.

50-year-old Melissa Goodman, 29-year-old Savanna LeFever and 27-year-old Kayla Stemler are also facing felony charges in this case.