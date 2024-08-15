Suspect in custody after Oshkosh business is robbed, employee stabbed

OSHKOSH (NBC 26) — An employee was stabbed during a robbery at an Oshkosh business, according to the Oshkosh Police Department.

Officers responded to a robbery call at the 1300 block of Oshkosh Avenue to find an injured employee, who sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect was still on scene and was taken into custody. The 23-year-old man from Oshkosh was later charged with Armed Robbery, Second Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety, Resisting or Obstructing an Officer and Bail Jumping.

The incident is still under investigation. Anyone with information should reach out to the Oshkosh Police Department.