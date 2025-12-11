Suspect in custody after early morning stand-off situation

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — A male suspect is in custody following a domestic violence call that led to a standoff in Green Bay late Wednesday night.

Officers responded to the 800 block of Elmore Street around 10 p.m. after reports of domestic violence. Police say the suspect had left the scene before they arrived.

Authorities quickly located him in a vehicle near the 500 block of Dousman Street. When officers attempted to arrest him on potential charges of domestic violence and obstructing an officer, the suspect refused to get out of the vehicle.

Crisis negotiators and the Green Bay Police Department’s SWAT team were called in to assist.

According to police, the standoff ended around 1:15 a.m. Thursday when officers were able to take the suspect into custody.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a developing story.

