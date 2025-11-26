Suspect arrested in multi-jurisdictional bomb threat case

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — The Fond du Lac Police Department has identified and arrested a suspect believed to be responsible for a series of bomb threats across multiple Wisconsin communities.

Between Nov. 21–24, 2025, multiple threats were reported in Fond du Lac, prompting detectives to launch an intensive investigation. Evidence led them to a suspect linked to incidents in Rhinelander and Tomahawk, and on Nov. 25, authorities learned of another threat targeting Kewaskum High School.

Working with the Kewaskum Police Department and other agencies, Fond du Lac detectives determined the same individual was connected to that case. The suspect was taken into custody later that day without incident and is being held in connection with several ongoing investigations.

Partner agencies included the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Kewaskum Police Department, Rhinelander Police Department, Tomahawk Police Department, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation.

“This case highlights the strength of interagency cooperation and the dedication of law enforcement professionals across the state,” said Lt. Nick Hahn of the Fond du Lac Police Department. “Thanks to swift coordination, we were able to identify and apprehend the suspect before additional threats could be carried out. Public safety remains our top priority.”

The Fond du Lac Police Department thanked all law enforcement partners who helped secure a safe and timely resolution.