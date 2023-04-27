Suspect arrested following Fond du Lac County standoff

CAMPBELLSPORT (NBC 26) — An armed suspect involved in a standoff with deputies from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office Wednesday night was taken into custody after being apprehended by a K-9.

According to a Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office media release on their Facebook Page, a 911 call from a village of Campbellsport resident at 9:09 p.m. reported a domestic disorderly conduct situation where a male, who the caller knew, was pounding on the locked front door and refused to leave. The caller also reported the male had a handgun and was threatening to shoot and kill people.

Deputies report that when they arrived at the residence, the suspect was still outside, refusing to comply with commands to show his hands to authorities. While the suspect was shouting at deputies to shoot him, a holstered handgun attached to the front of the suspect was seen.

To keep the suspect contained to the front yard for negotiations and peaceful surrender, authorities say they set a perimeter and told residents in the vicinity to evacuate or shelter in place. The Sheriff's Office SWAT and Crisis Negotiator teams were then activated to resolve the armed standoff.

At 11:52 p.m. the Sheriff's Office reports the SWAT team deployed less lethal beanbag rounds which hit the suspect, who then attempted to flee on foot. While running, the suspect pulled a handgun from his holster.

Part of the perimeter arrest team was K-9 Rip, who was immediately deployed when the suspect pulled a handgun. K-9 Rip was able to apprehend the suspect with a bite, which forced the suspect to drop the firearm from his hand.

The suspect was taken into custody and turned over to EMS on scene for treatment of bite wounds.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Officials state that multiple criminal charges related to the incident will be forthcoming to the suspect once the investigation is complete.