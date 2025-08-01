Susan Crawford to be sworn in to Wisconsin's highest court

Susan Crawford will be sworn in as a Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice today.

Crawford won the election back in April against Republican-backed candidate, Brad Schimel.

It was the most expensive judicial race in U.S. history, and it rang in more than $100 million in spending.

Crawford is set to serve on Wisconsin's highest court through 2035, and her win will preserve liberal control of the state court through at least 2028.

Crawford will replace retiring Justice Ann Walsh Bradley.

Harm Venhuizen sat down with Susan Crawford during this one-on-one interview to share her plans to serve.