Suring School District closed due to high student illness rate

NBC 26
Posted at 9:36 AM, Dec 14, 2022
SURING (NBC 26) — Classes are canceled Wednesday in the Suring School District following a high rate of illness, according to school officials.

"With over 32% of our student body out today due to illness and a high number of staff, we have decided to close school," wrote Superintendent Paul J. Orlich on Facebook.

The superintendent says all after-school activities are also canceled.

"After consulting with medical professionals, this is necessary to allow maintenance staff time to deep clean our facilities," Orlich wrote in a statement. "Additionally, it will allow those who are sick time to recuperate and increase the number of staff we have available."

The elementary holiday concert has been rescheduled for 2 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19.

This is the second school district in northeast Wisconsin to call off school due to a high rate of sick students so far this month. The Gillett School District called off classes last Friday due to illnesses.

