Suring man dies in Gillett crash

GILLETT (NBC 26) — A 47-year-old Suring man died Saturday morning after a crash on State Highway 32 in the Town of Gillett, according to the Oconto County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatchers received a report of the crash near Valley Line Road at 6:12 a.m. Crews arrived on scene and found an overturned SUV with the driver outside the vehicle.

Preliminary investigation found the SUV had been traveling north on Highway 32 when it entered the east ditch, struck a driveway and overturned. Investigators said the driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

The Oconto County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Brown County Medical Examiner’s Office, will continue to investigate the crash. Authorities said no additional information is being released at this time.