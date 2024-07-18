Surfer's body pulled from Lake Michigan

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — A surfer's body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday morning.

Sheboygan Police say the man was a 52-year-old from Wrightstown.

Investigators say they responded to the beach south of South Pier for an unresponsive surfer found in the lake.

They say a passerby noticed the man, who was still attached to his surfboard.

They tried pulling him from the water and doing CPR, but they were not able to revive the man.

They say the cause of death is unknown, but the circumstances surrounding it do not appear to be suspicious.

