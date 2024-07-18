Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Surfer's body pulled from Lake Michigan

Body pulled from Lake Michigan
NBC 26
Body pulled from Lake Michigan
Posted at 11:18 AM, Jul 18, 2024

SHEBOYGAN (NBC 26) — A surfer's body was pulled from Lake Michigan Thursday morning.

Sheboygan Police say the man was a 52-year-old from Wrightstown.

Investigators say they responded to the beach south of South Pier for an unresponsive surfer found in the lake.

They say a passerby noticed the man, who was still attached to his surfboard.

They tried pulling him from the water and doing CPR, but they were not able to revive the man.

They say the cause of death is unknown, but the circumstances surrounding it do not appear to be suspicious.

Please stay with NBC 26 on air and online as we continue to learn more details about this story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!