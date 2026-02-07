Super Bowl betting to hit $1.7 billion this weekend — Experts warn of risks behind the surge

GREEN BAY (NBC 26) — Americans are expected to wager more than $1.7 billion on this weekend’s Super Bowl — a 25% jump from last year.

While the massive increase is fueled by the expansion of legalized sports wagering and deeper integration of betting into sports broadcasts, some experts say the trend comes with hidden concerns.

Andrew Schreier, a board member and counselor with the Wisconsin Council on Problem Gambling, says he’s seeing more people reach out for help since the U.S. Supreme Court’s 2018 decision that allowed more states to legalize sports betting.

“Betting is becoming more integrated into the game itself,” Schreier said. “It’s reaching more people who didn’t really identify as gamblers before.”

Industry reports show wagers skyrocketing from $4.9 billion in 2017 to more than $120 billion in 2023. Schreier says the appeal is not limited to one demographic — the gender gap in gambling participation is narrowing.

“It’s still very heavily stigmatized,” Schreier said. “Stigma is the second-highest reason people don’t seek help for gambling problems — the first is the belief they can manage it on their own.”

If you or someone you know is struggling with gambling or any other addiction, you can click here for help.