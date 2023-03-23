Summerfest releases full lineup of performers

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for this year's annual Summerfest in Milwaukee.

After celebrating a successful return to summer, Milwaukee World Festival, Incorporated announced Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will take over three consecutive weekends. Those include Thursday to Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

Performers like Elle King, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and Sheryl Crow are just a few of the groups set to take the stage.