Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Summerfest releases full lineup of performers

This year's Summerfest has released this year's entire list of performers who are set to take the state.
People enjoy Summerfest in 2022
Eric O'Neil
People enjoy Summerfest in 2022
Posted at 6:49 AM, Mar 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-23 08:07:34-04

Thousands of people are expected to turn out for this year's annual Summerfest in Milwaukee.

After celebrating a successful return to summer, Milwaukee World Festival, Incorporated announced Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance will take over three consecutive weekends. Those include Thursday to Saturday June 22-24, June 29-July 1 and July 6-8.

Performers like Elle King, Eric Church, Zac Brown Band, James Taylor Dave Matthews Band, Imagine Dragons and Sheryl Crow are just a few of the groups set to take the stage.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!