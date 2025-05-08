Summerfest announces additional artists for 2025 lineup

MILWAUKEE (NBC 26) — Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance has added additional artists to the lineup, since the festival’s initial release in mid-February. Summerfest 2025 takes place over three weekends, June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5.

New additions to the 2025 Summerfest lineup include:

Third Eye Blind, The Mavericks, Malcolm Todd, LANCO, Mike Posner, Hoodie Allen, 311, Badflower, Dorothy, John Oates, John Waite, GROOVY, The Strike, People R Ugly, Sophie Hunter, Cil, Diany Dior, Rachel Bochner, Landon Smith, Georgie Najar, The Crombies, Cordell Winter, Walt Disco, Local H, Haley Johnson, The Romantics ft. Mike Skill, Tierra Kennedy, Chicken P, Certified Trapper, Immortal Girlfriend, Steve Da Stoner, 414 Big Frank, Caley Conway, and many other national, regional, and local artists.

Third Eye Blind and The Gufs have been announced for July 5 at BMO Pavilion, the festival’s final day. Reserved tickets go on sale Tuesday, May 13 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com [summerfest.us17.list-manage.com], Ticketmaster.com [summerfest.us17.list-manage.com], or in person at the Summerfest Box Office. All reserved seat tickets include same-day Summerfest admission. At the BMO Pavilion, fans can choose between reserved seating (available for purchase) or free general admission on a first-come, first-served basis for all evening headlining shows during Summerfest.

Fans can also experience an elevated concert experience at the Level Up Deck located at the Miller Lite Oasis, overlooking the stage for artists such as

The Mavericks, Gary Clark Jr., Mayday Parade, Billy Corgan and theMachines of God, Dispatch, and others. Tickets for Level Up are available now and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show, two complimentary beverages, and access to a private bar, restrooms, and more.

Summerfest pit wristbands are on sale now, online only at Summerfest.com and allow standing-room access to the Generac Power Stage and Miller Lite Oasis. Fans who purchase wristbands will be able to enter the designated pit area starting at 6:00 p.m. Each wristband includes admission to Summerfest and access to the stage pit area for the selected date, for an up-close concert experience with artists including

Jack’s Mannequin, Bossman DLow, The Head and the Heart, Gary Clark Jr., Mayday Parade, Whiskey Myers, and many more.

To purchase tickets and view the full lineup, visit Summerfest.com. [summerfest.us17.list-manage.com]

(All performances, dates, and times are subject to change)

About Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance

Summerfest presented by American Family Insurance is one of the most iconic celebrations of music in America, hosting the industry’s biggest acts for an unforgettable live music experience. Since its inception in 1968, Summerfest continues to distinguish itself as a premier independent national music festival and has developed an unrivaled reputation, consistently featuring hundreds of performances across 12 stages, throughout the permanent 75-acre festival grounds along Lake Michigan. Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025. For the latest information, visit Summerfest.com, or Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok: @Summerfest.

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., producer of Summerfest, continues to fulfill its nonprofit mission of bringing the community together and providing a showcase for performing arts, activities, and recreation to the public, through music and special events.