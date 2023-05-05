Summer Jobs: Competing against $20-an-hour, overnight camp fills summer jobs

Summer workers will be offered increased pay this year at Green Bay Packaging, compared to years' past.

"[The] hiring market is obviously very different today than it was a few years ago, so we have to be competitive," said Melissa Malison, the human resources manager at Green Bay Packaging.

Summer workers will earn $19-per-hour at the manufacturer, and those who work for ten weeks will earn an additional $1 for every hour worked.

Anyone can apply.

WGBA / Matt Kohls A worker is shown inside a Green Bay Packaging facility.

"We've seen a definite increase in our applicants," Malison said, referencing the increased pay.

While a summer of work can earn $8,000 in manufacturing, another summer employer that offers lower cash compensation has also seen success.

Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya, the Greater Green Bay YMCA's overnight camp in Oconto County, has filled its summer jobs, a spokesperson said.

"The types of roles that we offer, it's different every day," said Ryan Rieth, the Greater Green Bay YMCA's chief people officer.

Camp counselors at U-Nah-Li-Ya can earn up to $525-per-week, while a Green Bay Packaging role would pay $800-per-week if someone works all summer.

Rieth noted that room and board are included for summer camp counselors at Camp U-Nah-Li-Ya.

The Greater Green Bay YMCA is still seeking workers for day camp and summer child care roles, Rieth said.

The Y's "pitch" to potential employees includes more than pay, Rieth said.

"[Opportunities like] making a difference in a child's life that may not happen at home," he said of the intangible benefits.

