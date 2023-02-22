Sturgeon spearing: Wednesday marks 'lowest harvest day' this season

The Wisconsin DNR reported Wednesday was the lowest harvest day for this sturgeon spearing season.

Despite the impending winter storm, the DNR said a few anglers made it out on the ice Wednesday. Only 7 fish were harvested, with 0 juvenile females, 3 adult females, and 4 males.

The DNR said 1,020 Lake Sturgeon have been harvested for Lake Winnebago and 1,305 for the entire Winnebago system so far this season.

