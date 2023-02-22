Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Sturgeon spearing: Wednesday marks 'lowest harvest day' this season

Sturgeon Spearing outlook on Lake Winnebago
NBC 26
Sturgeon Spearing outlook on Lake Winnebago
Posted at 3:35 PM, Feb 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-22 16:35:42-05

The Wisconsin DNR reported Wednesday was the lowest harvest day for this sturgeon spearing season.

Despite the impending winter storm, the DNR said a few anglers made it out on the ice Wednesday. Only 7 fish were harvested, with 0 juvenile females, 3 adult females, and 4 males.

The DNR said 1,020 Lake Sturgeon have been harvested for Lake Winnebago and 1,305 for the entire Winnebago system so far this season.

The full spearing report for Wednesday can be found here.

As part of the registration process, the DNR is looking for Lake Sturgeon that have been previously tagged. Learn more about the tagging system here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
nina neighborhood.png

NBC 26 is in your neighborhood!