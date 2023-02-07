Sturgeon Spearing Season 2023 opens Feb. 11: Here's what you need to know

MADISON (NBC 26) — The sturgeon spearing season opener for 2023 is Feb. 11 and the Wisconsin DNR wants you to be prepared before heading out on the ice.

With one of the largest lake sturgeon populations in North America, the Winnebago System supports an annual spearing season that will run for a maximum of 16 days (Feb. 26) or until any of the predetermined harvest caps have been met. This year’s harvest caps have been set at:

WATERBODY JUVENILE FEMALES ADULT FEMALES MALES Upriver Lakes 70 79 246 Lake Winnebago 280 714 985 Winnebago System 350 793 1231

If harvest caps are met early, a closure notice will be posted to the DNR’s Winnebago System sturgeon spearing webpage.

The DNR reminds spearers that once they have successfully speared a sturgeon, the tag must be validated by tearing off the bottom portion. The sturgeon must then be brought to an official registration station and registered by 2 p.m. on the day it was speared.

Any sturgeon harvested from Lake Winnebago must be registered at one of the registration stations on Lake Winnebago. Likewise, any sturgeon harvested from lakes Poygan, Butte des Morts, or Winneconne must be registered at one of the Upriver Lakes registration stations.

The DNR announced Tuesday that this year’s registration stations have returned to their pre-pandemic locations. Some locations will continue to offer the drive-thru registration option.

Spearers are also reminded that no ice is 100% safe. Check with local fishing clubs and conservation groups for local ice condition information as the DNR does not monitor ice conditions.