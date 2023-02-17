Watch Now
Sturgeon spearing on Upriver Lakes wrapping up for 2023

Posted at 4:35 PM, Feb 17, 2023
The Wisconsin DNR announced Friday that sturgeon spearing on the Upriver Lakes is nearly done this season.

On Friday, the DNR said spearers reached between 90 to 99% of the harvest cap on the Upriver Lakes. Spearers with tags for the Upriver lakes can continue to spear until 1 p.m. Saturday.

Spearers with tags for Lake Winnebago may continue to harvest sturgeon on Lake Winnebago until harvest caps are reached.

Upriver Lakes harvest numbers representing 90-99% of the harvest cap, were set at 70 juvenile females, 79 adult females, and 246 males, the DNR said in a news release.

For up-to-date harvest information, visit the DNR's sturgeon spearing webpage.

