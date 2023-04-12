Sturgeon spawning expected soon

Lake sturgeon throughout the Winnebago System are getting ready to make their run up the Wolf River to the Sahwano Damn for spawning season.

Sturgeons have been seen at Boom Cut waiting to make their way up the river.

Ideal river temperature for spawning is 53 -degrees Fahrenheit, with the DNR reporting the water temperature is already at 51.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

If high water levels play a factor this spring season, the spawning will likely be delayed.

Once spawning begins, there are several locations where sturgeon can be seen including the Wolf River Sturgeon Trail near New London, Bamboo Bendat Shiocton and Shawano Dam in Shawano.

Lake sturgeon can also be seen spawning on the lower Fox River in Depere and the lower Peshtigo River in Peshtigo.

Those that head out during spawning season are reminded to bring a pair of polarized sunglasses to help see the lake sturgeon in the water with more clarity.

Underwater cameras are available to view online. Cameras are located at the Bamboo Bendin Shiocton and at the Shawano Dam.

Daily spawning updates will be posted to the DNR's Lake Sturgeon spawning webpage which can be found HERE.