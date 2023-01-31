Sturgeon Bay Police investigate death of man found on side of road

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Officers of the Sturgeon Bay Police Department were dispatched at 6:48 a.m. Tuesday for an unconscious man found on the side of the road in the 100 block of South Lansing Avenue.

Officers found a deceased middle-aged man who was fully clothed and dressed for the weather. The Brown County Medical Examiner's Office responded to the scene, which was cleared shortly after 9 a.m.

Police say it's unknown how the man died and that he has not yet been identified. Once identification has been made, family members will be notified.

There is no danger to the public, according to police.

An autopsy will be conducted and the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the police department at 920-746-2450.