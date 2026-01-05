Sturgeon Bay man suffers non-life threatening injuries after stabbing

STURGEON BAY (NBC 26) — Sturgeon Bay police are investigating a stabbing that happened late Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Tacoma Beach Road around 11:30 p.m. for a report of a man who had been stabbed.

Police say a 30-year-old man and a 35-year-old man were involved in an argument. During that argument, the 35-year-old allegedly displayed a small folding knife and threatened the other man. During a struggle, the 35-year-old was stabbed.

Police say the man suffered a non-life-threatening stab wound to his left side and was taken to a medical facility for treatment.

The Sturgeon Bay Police Department says the incident remains under investigation. Charges of recklessly endangering safety and disorderly conduct have been referred to the Door County District Attorney’s Office against the 35-year-old man.

Because the investigation is ongoing, police say no additional information will be released.