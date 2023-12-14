Study finds Wisconsin ranks fifth-worst in the country for road rage drivers

WISCONSIN (NBC 26) — Road-raged drivers are apparently causing a lot of problems in Wisconsin.

In a news release from Journo Research, a study from Simmrin Law Group — a legal defense firm — found Wisconsin ranks fifth-worst in the country for road-raged drivers. Experts said 4.93% of drivers who are involved in deadly crashes are linked to road rage.

Simmrin Law Group looked at the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration's motor vehicle crash data focusing on drivers involved in deadly crashes because of road rage between 2017 and 2021, the release said. Experts said there were 54 drivers in deadly crashes due to aggressive driving in Wisconsin in 2020.

Experts said Colorado is the worst state for road-raged drivers, followed by Connecticut, Indiana, Alabama, and then Wisconsin.

Minnesota ranks 18th, Iowa is 30th, and Illinois is 35th for road-raged drivers, the release said.

“Aggressive driving causes a catastrophic amount of fatal accidents in America, and with more and more catalysts such as technology, road works and environmental factors affecting a driver’s awareness, it is essential that as soon as you get behind the wheel, you remain calm and alert," a Simmrin Law Group spokesperson said in the release. “With Americans facing higher levels of stress and anxiety due to factors such as the increase in the cost of living and dependence on timely arrivals for appointments, work and childcare, it can all lead to drivers getting into their cars and letting their anger take over instead of calmly and consciously navigating behind the wheel.”