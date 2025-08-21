Students returning to St. Norbert College

DE PERE (NBC 26) — First-year students are moving to St. Norbert College Thursday, but there will be a different atmosphere around campus this semester.

After nearly half of the college's full-time staffers were let go and 15 majors were cut, some students have been expressing concern that campus life might not feel the same this year.

First-year business major, Sophia Schufer, says she's concerned for her classmates.

However, she says she's looking forward to getting the opportunity to attend class in the school's new business building.

Sophia's mother, Leah, says Sophia is their last child to leave home.

So, Thursday has been emotional for everyone.

"I'm a little nervous, because it's the first time moving in and away from my parents, and I'm going to be far away. So, I'm a little nervous, but I'm also excited, because I fell in love with St. Norbert, and it's just an exciting time of my life. I'm young, and I've got a lot to learn," Sophia said.

Despite Thursday's emotions, students were all smiles for move-in day.

Ripon College and UW Oshkosh students will move in tomorrow.

UW Green Bay move-in day is later this month on Aug. 30.

Lawrence University move-in day is Sept. 11.