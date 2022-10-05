Students injured after school bus crash in New London

NEW LONDON (NBC 26) — More than a dozen students received non-life-threatening injuries after a school bus in New London was rear-ended by a cargo van Wednesday morning.

According to the New London Police Department, officers responded around 8:23 a.m. Wednesday to a crash involving a Manawa School District school bus and a cargo van on CTH S just south of STH 54 in the city of New London. Police said the school bus was stopped at the railroad tracks on CTH S when it was rear-ended by the cargo van.

There were 36 passengers on the bus including the driver, 32 students, and 3 staff members. The driver of the cargo van and 13 students were transported to area hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in this crash.

Police have not received any updates on the condition of the people involved in the crash, which is still under investigation.