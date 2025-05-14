Students enjoy Careers on Wheels in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON (NBC 26) — Valleyview Elementary students were able to put their homework aside for the the day to learn more about different careers.

Students enjoyed the annual Careers on Wheels event, and it was a big success.

More than 10 careers were represented with police officers, firefighters, contractors, heavy equipment operators; and even bus drivers were on hand to show youngsters what it takes to perform a hard day's work.

Even NBC 26 Today Meteorologist Lauren Larsen was on hand to offer an inside look to the science and tools she uses to forecast your weather.

Teachers say it's a great way for students to learn about different careers, because they get to ask questions and use the equipment for themselves.

"It's really important for the kids to see different jobs that they might not always see. They might not think they can be a police officer or a firefighter, but hearing from the people who do those careers had to do to start doing that job, I think is really important for the kids to hear," said special education teacher, Stephanie Skinkis.

Wednesday's Careers on Wheels event started before 9 a.m., and it lasted about an hour and a half.

Even though students had great questions for Lauren, most of them say their favorite part of the day was speaking with animal shelter workers about what it takes to protect different pets.