Students at Xavier Middle School learn the news-gathering process

APPLETON, Wis. (NBC 26) — Some local 8th-grade students are learning how to be better news consumers through their journalism unit at Xavier Middle School in Appleton

As part of the program, the school asked Nina Sparano to speak to the 8th graders to help them learn more about the news-gathering process and what it means to be a journalist.

“I think it’s pretty cool, to just go around and find stories and be able to share that with other people and to find out more information about it,” says Grace Callies, an 8th-grade student at Xavier Middle School.

“I think It’s important because it gets the information that needs to be heard like out into the world, says fellow student, Owen McGreevey.

Callies and McGreevey are part of the Journalism unit in the English/Language Arts 8th-grade class.