Structure fire in Sheboygan County leaves two dogs dead

Posted at 10:47 AM, Nov 13, 2022
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY (NBC 26) — A residential structure fire in Sheboygan County has left two dogs dead due to smoke inhalation, and displaced two people.

In a release from the City of Sheboygan Fire Department, dispatch received a report at 1:43 p.m. on Nov. 12 of a structure fire in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.

Fire units on the scene found an active fire in a stairwell, which was quickly extinguished.

While checking for remaining hot spots, two dogs were found in the house that had died from smoke inhalation.

No injuries were reported, two residents were displaced who lived upstairs, but the downstairs residents were able to preoccupy the home.

It is estimated the fire caused $25,000 worth of damages, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

