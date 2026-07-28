Storms rip through Fox Valley, leaving some Menasha residents without homes

MENASHA, WI — A tornado tore through the Fox Valley early Monday morning, leaving a trail of destruction across Menasha that residents are now struggling to process.

Third Street took some of the worst damage. Roofs were torn off, trees fell across roads, and high-voltage power lines were ripped from the ground. At least one driver was left stranded, surrounded by downed lines.

Charles Flaskrud had rented on the block for three months. He will now be looking for another place to live. He was at work when his landlord called with the news. The exterior wall of his apartment is gone, leaving the interior exposed — but Flaskrud said he considers himself fortunate compared to his neighbors.

"It's not completely gone, somewhat lucky, but the other people next door are completely gone, just kind of doing the math in my head of what I have to do now," Flaskrud said.

Some properties suffered total losses. One home on the block was reduced to a pile of rubble. Manderfield's Bakery, a Menasha staple, was also completely destroyed. Cars were flipped upside down, showing the force of the storm.

David Mix has lived in Menasha his entire life. He said the destruction was unlike anything he had ever witnessed.

"This is something that I thought I'd never see or even take part in, but it really came through, and it rumbled," Mix said.

The city of Menasha is urging residents to shelter in place and to avoid driving through the city. For those who cannot remain at their homes, Christ the Rock Church is providing emergency shelter.

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