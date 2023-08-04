Storms damage homes in Manitowoc, no injuries reported

Storms on Thursday damaged several homes in the City of Manitowoc, according to a Manitowoc Fire Rescue Department official.

No one was hurt.

Damage was largely confined to the Manitowoc city limits, a Sheriff's Department official said.

Some damage was reported in the Town of Manitowoc, but there was no structural damage in the Town, said Manitowoc County Emergency Management Director Kayla Beckerdite.

Customers with questions about when power will be restored are asked to check the Manitowoc Public Utilities Facebook page.