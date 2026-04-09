Storm-damaged dike floods farm fields in Outagamie County

OUTAGAMIE COUNTY (NBC 26) — Multiple farm fields are currently flooded after a dike in the town of Bovina was damaged by recent storms.

Alvin Kramer Jr., president of the Outagamie County Drainage Board, said the dike has been stabilized with sandbags and water levels will not rise anymore.

Shiocton and Bovina residents who need sandbags for their homes can find them behind the Fire Hall on Pine Street.

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